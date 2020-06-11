7 deaths, 370 cases in 24 hours: Haryana’s Covid count now 5,579

As on Wednesday evening, there were 43 critical patients across the state, which included 13 on ventilator and 30 on oxygen support. (Representational) As on Wednesday evening, there were 43 critical patients across the state, which included 13 on ventilator and 30 on oxygen support. (Representational)

At least seven persons died and 370 more tested positive in last 24 hours taking Haryana, taking the state’s total count to 5,579 and 52 deaths. While three persons died due to Covid-19 in Faridabad, two persons lost their lives in Gurgaon and one each in Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri.

Coronavirus continues to spread in NCR with Gurgaon getting 217 fresh cases along with Faridabad (41) and Sonipat (28) in the last 24 hours. Till Wednesday evening, Gurgaon had 1709 active Covid patients, Faridabad had 531 and Sonipat had 289 active cases.

Coronavirus also appears to be spreading in Rohtak that is also witnessing a spike in Covid cases over the last one week. Rohtak also got 23 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the district’s total active patients to 141.

Besides Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Rohtak, fresh Covid cases were reported from almost all districts of Haryana. These included Nuh (2), Ambala (13), Panchkula (2), Jind (11), Yamunanagar (2), Sirsa (1), Fatehabad (6), Bhiwani (1), Hisar (5), Rewari (2), Charkhi Dadri (10), Kaithal (1), and Kurukshetra (5).

According to state Health Department’s Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, 381 patients recovered Wednesday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,188. There are still 3,339 active Covid patients across Haryana. Till date, 13 people have died due to Covid-19 in Gurgaon, 18 in Faridabad, five in Sonipat, four in Panipat, three each in Rohtak and Jind, two each in Ambala and Karnal and one each in Hisar and Charkhi Dadri.

The Covid-19 positive rate in the state reached 3.65 per cent and the case-doubling rate was seven days, as of Wednesday evening. Haryana had continuously been increasing its testing numbers. Till Wednesday evening, Haryana was conducting 6251 tests per million population.

The state government has already deputed 15 senior most IAS officers in high-risk districts. In addition, the government Wednesday also deputed a few IPS officers in a few districts for planning, coordination and monitoring the implementation of all activities for the prevention and controlling the spread of Covid-19.

These included Ghanshyam Shukla, a IFS officer in Jind district, IPS officers CS Rao in Palwal, VIkas Arora in Kaithal and Kulwinder Singh in Rewari district.

Oversight committee for MSMEs

Haryana government has constituted an “Oversight Committee” under the chairpersonship of state’s Chief Secretary to help MSMEs obtain term loan or working capital loan from the concerned financial institutions or banks to make payment of wages and salary and other necessities and material as per “Atmanirbhar Bharat” programme. “The committee shall perform oversight of implementation of the schemes/programmes and ensure smooth and timely disbursal of due benefits to MSMEs. It shall also be empowered to recommend simplification or relaxing of the provisions of the state scheme as required in the interest of MSMEs”, a spokesperson of Department of Industries and Commerce said, Wednesday.

Six more cyber police stations

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar approved a proposal of creating six new cyber crime police stations, one each at five police range headquarters and one at Faridabad commissionerate. Currently, two cyber crime police stations are functional in Panchkula and Gurgaon. The new cyber police stations shall be set up in Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala.

