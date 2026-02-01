Seven City Economic Regions to be set up in 5 years; Surat, Varanasi, Vizag among cities to benefit
Other places where the CERs will be set up at an expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore each are Bengaluru, Pune, and tricities of Bhubaneswar-Puri-Cuttack (in Odisha) and Coimbatore-Erode-Tiruppur (in Tamil Nadu)
To start off, in 2026-2027, the Budget made an allocation of Rs 2,000.01 crore for two new schemes — City Economic Regions (CERs) and Regional Medical Hubs. As per the Budget, allocation has been made for setting up CERs in Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam besides the tricities of Bhubaneswar-Puri-Cuttack (in Odisha) and Coimbatore-Erode-Tiruppur (in Tamil Nadu) “for implementing their plans in PPP mode with a reform-cum-results based financing mechanism”.
In her speech, the Finance Minister underlined the importance of the economic development of cities, including CERs as one of the six key areas in her speech.
“To accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas: Scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic sectors, rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors, creating champion MSMEs, delivering a push for infra, ensuring long-term security and stability, and developing city economic regions,” she said.
Sitharaman said cities were the engines of growth, innovation and opportunities. “We shall now focus on Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and even temple towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities,” she added.
In order to unlock the potential of cities, she said CERs would be mapped based on their specific growth drivers and an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per CER over five years was proposed. The projects would be implemented through “challenge mode (which entails a competition among the bidders),” she said.
The Budget allocated Rs 85,222.39 crore for the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2026-2027, which was 49.5% higher than the revised estimate (RE) of Rs 57,203.78 crore in 2025-2026, but an 11.93% decrease from the Budget Estimate (BE) of 2025-2026 (Rs 96, 777 crore). In 2025-2026, the RE shows a reduction of 40.89% compared to the BE. The Budget increased the allocation for non-residential general pool accommodation from Rs 2,922.56 crore the previous year to Rs 4,000 crore, reflecting the ongoing construction of the Central Vista projects.
Allocation for the Prime Minister’s Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was hiked from Rs 373 crore in the BE and Rs 571.98 crore in the RE 2025-26 to Rs 900 crore for 2026-27. Allocation for the interest subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 was decreased from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.
Story continues below this ad
In her Budget speech last year, the Finance Minister had announced the establishment of an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to carry out projects for “cities as growth hubs, creative redevelopment of cities, and water and sanitation”. An allocation of Rs 10,000 crore had been proposed for 2025-2026. A year on, the fund is yet to be operationalised, with Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sources saying the rules for the challenge are pending approval. In the Budget 2026-2027, Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for the Urban Challenge Fund again.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More