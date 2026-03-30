7 bullet train project in India: What Parliamentary panel said on land acquisition

Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing. (Image generated using AI)

7 bullet train project in India latest news: In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri. Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing.

Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 7 high speed rail corridors in budget 2026

In February, the responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects has been entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.

7 High Speed Rail Corridors in Budget 2026: What Parliamentary panel said on land acquisition

In its report on Demands for Grants 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Railways has advised the Ministry to complete land acquisition and other statutory clearances before sanctioning projects to ensure timely execution and financial viability.