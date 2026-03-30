7 bullet train project in India: What Parliamentary panel said on land acquisition
7 bullet train project in India latest news: In February, the responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects has been entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).
7 bullet train project in India latest news: In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri. Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing.
Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 7 high speed rail corridors in budget 2026
In February, the responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects has been entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.
7 High Speed Rail Corridors in Budget 2026: What Parliamentary panel said on land acquisition
In its report on Demands for Grants 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Railways has advised the Ministry to complete land acquisition and other statutory clearances before sanctioning projects to ensure timely execution and financial viability.
“The Committee appreciate the forward-looking vision of Indian Railways in announcing new High-Speed Rail corridors in the Budget 2026–27. For future corridors, the Committee emphasise that land acquisition and other statutory clearances should be completed prior to the sanctioning of projects, so as to ensure time-bound implementation and safeguard financial viability,” it said.
Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MAHSR (Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail) project was delayed due to setbacks in land acquisition in Maharashtra, which impacted the project till 2021. “The delay in land acquisition in the State of Maharashtra impacted the project till 2021. Thereafter, the land acquition picked up, currently, entire land (1389.5 Ha.) for MAHSR project has been acquired,” the minister said on July 6, 2025.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More