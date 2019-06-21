Seven bikers, arrested for chasing Kolkata model, granted bail

All the seven persons arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly harassing a model while she was returning home with a colleague in an Uber cab was granted bail by a local court Friday.

Advertising

The seven accused were sent to police custody after the model-turned-actor alleged that she was harassed and her Uber driver was manhandled by the gang of bikers earlier this week. The victim, who had posted her ordeal on Facebook, also alleged that police had initially refused to accept her complaint citing a jurisdiction issue.

The model also claimed that she had sought the help of officers of Maidan police station in the heart of the city, and later went to Charu Market police station in south Kolkata. On both occasions, she was allegedly told that the incident did not happen in their jurisdiction.

Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Piyush Bal of Charu Market police station was suspended for failing to file the complaint and misinforming the complainant, a senior officer of Kolkata Police had confirmed to The Indian Express.

Advertising

The seven were arrested on Wednesday and sent to police custody for two days. They were booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

An inquiry team was also formed by Kolkata Police under DC (South Kolkata) Meeraj Khalid to probe the police role into the entire incident.