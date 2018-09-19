Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • 68-year-old man gets 5-yr jail sentence for attempting to rape 10-year-old

68-year-old man gets 5-yr jail sentence for attempting to rape 10-year-old

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father on August 7, 2017, the girl, a student of Class V, was going to school when the man grabbed her and took her behind an idol where he tried to rape her

By: PTI | Hisar | Published: September 19, 2018 2:19:08 pm
68-year-old man gets 5-yr jail sentence for attempting to rape 10-year-old (Representational image)

A special court for heinous crimes against women in Hisar has sentenced a 68-year-old man to five-year imprisonment for attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl last year.

The crime took place on August 7 last year. Additional district and sessions judge Pankaj Tuesday sentenced the convict and also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. In case of default, Kumar would have to further undergo an imprisonment of one month.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father on August 7, 2017, the girl, a student of Class V, was going to school when the man grabbed her and took her behind an idol where he tried to rape her. Two passers-by had rescued the girl.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the man was booked for attempt to rape and charged under relevant provisions of the law including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Watch Now
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Buzzing Now
Advertisement