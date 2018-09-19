68-year-old man gets 5-yr jail sentence for attempting to rape 10-year-old

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A special court for heinous crimes against women in Hisar has sentenced a 68-year-old man to five-year imprisonment for attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl last year.

The crime took place on August 7 last year. Additional district and sessions judge Pankaj Tuesday sentenced the convict and also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. In case of default, Kumar would have to further undergo an imprisonment of one month.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father on August 7, 2017, the girl, a student of Class V, was going to school when the man grabbed her and took her behind an idol where he tried to rape her. Two passers-by had rescued the girl.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the man was booked for attempt to rape and charged under relevant provisions of the law including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App