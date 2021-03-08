68 died at state border amid farm protest, no proposal for government job to their kin, says Vij

Vij told the House that as of now there is no proposal under the state government's consideration to give job and financial assistance to the kin of the dead protesters. (File)

Sixty-eight people have died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s agri laws at the state borders with Delhi till February 18, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told the Assembly Monday inviting sharp reaction from farmer leaders who put the number of deaths at 250, including more than 30 from state alone.

In a written reply, Vij informed the House that 68 persons have died at Delhi-Haryana border. “Of these, 51 died due to health issues, 15 in road accidents and two committed suicide till February 18. While 21 of them belonged to Haryana, 47 were residents of Punjab,” he added.

The minister’s reply was silent on the number of farmers who have died till March 8.

Vij was replying to a question raised by two Congress MLAs — Aftab Ahmed and Indu Raj Narwal — who wanted to know the number of farmers who died on the border of Haryana “during peaceful running agitation against three new agriculture laws”. The legislators wanted to know the numbers of the deceased farmers who were residents of Haryana and other states. The MLAs also wanted to know whether there is any proposal under consideration of the government to give the status of martyr and to provide the government jobs and financial assistance to the families of farmers of Haryana who have died in the movement.

Read | Another farmer from Haryana dies by suicide near Tikri border

Vij told the House that as of now there is no proposal under the state government’s consideration to give job and financial assistance to the kin of the dead protesters from Haryana.

Reacting sharply to the government response on the status of martyr to the deceased farmers, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “We don’t have any hope from this government.”

Disputing the number of deceased farmers as provided by the government, Chaduni said the figure has already crossed 250-mark. “As many as 33-34 belong to Haryana only. Even those farmers, who died while commuting between their homes and dharna venues should be included,” he added.