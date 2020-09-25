Gujarat: Over 1,400 new Covid cases reported in state

Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot comprise nearly two-third of the state's cumulative case burden. (Representational)

State’s coronavirus tally crossed 1.29 lakh with the addition of over 1,400 new cases on Thursday, while 1,500 patients were discharged.

Dang, the last district to report a Covid-19 outbreak in May-end, reported 100th case on Thursday, even as Banaskantha, Mehsana and Gandhinagar continue to report a surge in cases.

As Rajkot reported nearly 150 cases, the district’s cumulative tally of cases exceeded 9,000-mark. Among those to succumb to the infection here was head priest of Rajkot Swaminarayan temple, Hariprakash Swami alias Boss Swami. Jamnagar appears to have recorded a slight decline in cases since Wednesday, reporting fewer than 100 cases each of the two days.

As the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation continues to push for more testing, fewer micro containment areas are being added each day – with only an addition of 10 residential areas on Thursday. 35 other areas were removed from the restrictions of micro-containment zones, including a construction site under the proprietorship of ‘Savvy Swaraj’ developer in Chandlodia, and a labour colony in Chandlodia.

Amedabad district reported as many as 183 new cases and three deaths. AMC also sealed more eateries, a day after OSD to AMC Rajiv Gupta pointed out that youths are seen in crowds, flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks, especially in the areas of Prahladnagar, SG Highway.

