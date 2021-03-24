6,606 get inoculated in 2-day drive in Panchkula

A total achievement rate of 82.6 per cent was recorded among the citizens in the two-day mega vaccination drive. (Representational)

In a mega vaccination drive held in Panchkula on Monday and Tuesday, a total of 6,606 people against a target of 8,000 were vaccinated in the district. While 5,169 people were vaccinated on Monday, a mere 1,437 were vaccinated on Tuesday. Those vaccinated included frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 5,648 citizens were vaccinated in two days, along with 203 healthcare workers, including 118 who received the first dose, and 85 who received the second dose were given vaccinations. As many as 755 frontline workers were also vaccinated in this drive.

A total achievement rate of 82.6 per cent was recorded among the citizens in the two-day mega vaccination drive.

The CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, said, “The turnout remained quite disappointing. Weather could have been one reason We will plan better next time.”

As many as 48,578 vaccinations, including 8,789 healthcare workers, 10,696 frontline workers and 29,093 citizens have been given the vaccine.

The vaccination on Tuesday took place at 26 sites, comprising 16 government sites and 10 private hospitals of the district.

Cases today

Consistently witnessing a high growth in positive cases each day, Panchkula reported another huge spike with as many as 153 new cases. Of 153 which tested positive on Tuesday, 89 were added to the district count while the rest were added to the outside district tally. No Covid-related death was reported in the district on Tuesday after a gap of several weeks.

The district has been reporting above 100 cases for the past week.

With a rise in cases being reported, the active case tally, which had stood under 100 in the month of January, has been reporting more than 100 cases for the past three weeks and more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400- mark on March 16. It stood at 762 on Tuesday. The recovery rate dropped down to 92.4 per cent.

As many as 11,173 people have been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

A total of 12,085 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 3,848 people testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 150 have also succumbed to the disease in the district.

The district has conducted 205,148 tests so far. As many as 1,346 of these were conducted on Monday.