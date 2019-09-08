65,700 cusecs of water being released from Stanley reservoir

About 65,700 cusecs of water is being released from Stanley reservoir in Mettur in Salem district, which has crossed its 120 feet capacity for the second consecutive year.

According to official sources on Sunday, the inflow into the dam was recorded at 73,000 cusecs in the afternoon, as 70,000 cusecs is flowing to Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

With increasing inflow, the dam-level touched 120. 70 feet, crossing the 120 feet capacity for 43rd time, and water available was 94.59 TMC, they said.

Meanwhile, Nilgiris district administration issued a flood alert and advised the people living on the banks of Avalanche Dam, which reached its full level.