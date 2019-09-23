65,146 political advertisements removed in 24 hours, says Haryana CEO

HARYANA CHIEF Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Aggarwal on Sunday said that 65,146 political advertisements were removed from government properties across Haryana in last 24 hours.

“A total of 4,964 wall writings, 17,553 posters, 7,543 papers of defacement in any form, 1,833 cutouts, 12,061 hoardings, 11,837 banners, 3,296 flags and 6,059 other forms of defacement have been removed within 24 hours from announcement of elections,” Aggarwal said.

“All unauthorised political advertisement at public property and public space…will be removed within 48 hours from announcement of elections by Election Commission,” he further said, adding that “all unauthorised political advertisement displayed at private property and subject to local law and courts’ directions would be removed in 72 hours”.

Haryana’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Dr Inder Jeet said, “New votes will be made till September 24 for Vidhan Sabha elections to be held on October 21. One can apply online on http://www.nsvp.in for new voter IDs, and toll-free number ‘1950’ can be contacted for more details. All the issues relating to pending applications will be resolved by focusing on Form 6.”

He added, “The cVIGIL app of the commission has started. Any person can send information related to violation of the model code of conduct to the commission and action will be taken by the concerned deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer within 100 minutes.”