65-year-old tourist dies in Goa, Delhi teen booked after speeding Thar crashes into another car

A 65-year-old tourist from Madhya Pradesh was killed after a rented Thar, with a group of young tourists, allegedly rammed into his car in North Goa on Monday night, said police.
According to police, the incident was reported around 11 pm at a junction in Assagao near Happy Bar. The FIR said the accused driver of the SUV allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner, lost control of the vehicle and hit another car. Police said the occupants of the car suffered injuries.
One of the occupants, Bhagat Ram Sharma (65), a resident of Bhopal, was declared brought dead at the district hospital in Mapusa. Police said a woman and a five-year-old child were also in the car at the time of the crash, and both escaped unscathed and only suffered minor bruises.
Myron Fernandes, a local resident, told reporters that the vehicle was speeding and crashed into a white i20 car. “I helped the victims from the vehicle. An elderly man suffered serious head injuries. A woman who was in the car also suffered some injuries. After an hour, they were taken to a hospital in a private ambulance. The government ambulance arrived after they left,” he said.
Police said an FIR has been registered against a 19-year-old man from Delhi, who is suspected to have been behind the wheel of the Thar. A case has been registered under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS at Anjuna police station.
“We are verifying the facts of the case. The rented Thar has been seized,” said a senior police officer.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
Expertise
Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including:
Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More