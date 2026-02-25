65-year-old tourist dies in Goa, Delhi teen booked after speeding Thar crashes into another car

A 65-year-old tourist from Madhya Pradesh was killed after a rented Thar, with a group of young tourists, allegedly rammed into his car in North Goa on Monday night, said police.

According to police, the incident was reported around 11 pm at a junction in Assagao near Happy Bar. The FIR said the accused driver of the SUV allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner, lost control of the vehicle and hit another car. Police said the occupants of the car suffered injuries.

One of the occupants, Bhagat Ram Sharma (65), a resident of Bhopal, was declared brought dead at the district hospital in Mapusa. Police said a woman and a five-year-old child were also in the car at the time of the crash, and both escaped unscathed and only suffered minor bruises.