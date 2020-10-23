65% voting in Leh hill development council elections

Polling officials during the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections, in Leh on Thursday. (PTI)

Elections to the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) recorded just over 65 per cent voting in its first poll since the Union territory of Ladakh was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The elections were conducted amid tensions with China in the Ladakh region.

Of the 30 seats in the LAHDC, 26 members are directly elected while four are nominated. There were 94 candidates, including 26 each from the BJP and Congress, 19 from the AAP and 23 independents. The AAP is contesting polls in Ladakh for the first time.

Constituted in accordance with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act, 1995, this was the sixth election to the council. A public holiday was declared within the Leh district to facilitate voting, results for which will be declared on October 26.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar told The Indian Express that the polling process was conducted smoothly in all 294 polling booths of the district.

The highest voting — 83 per cent — was witnessed in the Sku-Markha area with only 719 registered voters, and the lowest voting percentage was recorded in lower Leh where 48 per cent of over 11,000 voters cast their ballot. The Ladakh Parliamentary constituency is currently represented by BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. In the last council, BJP held a majority with 18 councillors representing the party, while the Congress held five and two seats were represented by the National Conference.

