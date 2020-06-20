India to see warmer days, heavy rain leading to floods this century: Report

The study has considered atmospheric and ocean data for the 1951-2015 period. It has chapters on temperature, rainfall and climate modelling. (Representational) The study has considered atmospheric and ocean data for the 1951-2015 period. It has chapters on temperature, rainfall and climate modelling. (Representational)

India will experience warmer days and nights along with frequent spells of heavy rainfall leading to floods till the end of the 21st century, a government report titled, Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region, has indicated.

The report has not specified regions or states that would suffer due to these extreme weather conditions.

The study was spearheaded mainly by climate experts at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) along with scientists from other institutes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. This is the first government report on climate change in the country.

The study has considered atmospheric and ocean data for the 1951-2015 period. It has chapters on temperature, rainfall and climate modelling.

According to the report, the annual all-India rainfall during this period showcased a declining trend. Reduced rainfall activity was particularly observed along the Indo-Gangetic plains and Western ghats. Importantly, both these belts are known to house some of the wettest locations in the country.

India being an agrarian country, cultivation along these belts could take a hit due to the reduced rainfall conditions, the report warns. “An increase in anthropogenic activities over the northern hemisphere could have played some role for this declining rainfall,” the report suggested.

The report also mentions that India has witnessed a rise in sea levels and an increase in the intensity of severe cyclones during this period. May (pre-monsoon) and November (post-monsoon) are most favourable for the development of cyclones which hit the Indian coasts.

