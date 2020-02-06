640 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit China in complex operation: MEA

Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 5, 2020. Picture taken February 5, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 5, 2020. Picture taken February 5, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said the government has evacuated at least 640 Indians from coronavirus-hit China and the complex operation was done with Beijing’s assistance.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said apart from those evacuated, 10 other Indians have indicated that they want to come back from China, but were unable to clear the health screening process. “We are in regular contact with them and exploring all possibilities for their return,” Kumar said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, normal visas and all existing e-visas from China that have been issued are no longer valid, he said.

According to the Chinese government, at least 563 individuals have lost their lives to the virus infection that originated in China’s Wuhan province and has infected around 28,000 people.

