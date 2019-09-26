‘64 per cent population in top cities have poor lifestyle habits, are at risk of heart disease’

Ahead of World Heart Day on September 29, a new study shows that 64 per cent of the population in top Indian cities, who exhibit one or more behaviours such as lack of sleep, stress, sedentary lifestyle, skipping meals and belly fat, are at risk of heart disease.

To raise more awareness on poor lifestyle habits that lead to heart risk, Saffolalife commissioned a survey that was conducted by Nielsen, covering 1,226 respondents across key cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Some “surprising” revelations from the study include the growing incidence of heart risk among those who are stressed out or get inadequate sleep, read an official statement issued on Wednesday. The key finding that emerges from the study is that 71 per cent Mumbai residents, who exhibit one or more of these behaviours like lack of sleep, stress, sedentary lifestyle, skipping meals and belly fat, are at heart risk.

Saffolalife is a not-for-profit initiative, started more than a decade ago, working towards driving awareness on heart health in India. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have been on the rise in India and Saffolalife’s mission is to reduce the CVD statistics.

While India is moving towards health consciousness, heart health awareness is still not as prevalent.

The findings indicate that 63 per cent of the population in top cities, who get less than 7.5 hours sleep per day are at heart risk. According to the statement, 58 per cent people aged between 30 and 40 are at heart risk while this number goes up to 70 per cent among older adults aged 41 to 55, read the statement.

According to Dr Shashank Joshi, an endocrinologist, “Lifestyle diseases are definitely a growing concern amongst the medical fraternity and heart disease has emerged as one of the most serious of these in the last few years. However, most people do not understand how these small lifestyle behaviours can impact their heart. This study states that 90 per cent people who sleep less than 7.5 hours a day and are at heart risk, do not even consider sleep as a critical risk factor.

Such basic lifestyle habits that we ignore can lead up to larger issues. This study is a wake-up call for us to start considering proactive understanding of heart health as a key factor for overall well being.”

Workshop on CPR for police personnel

Heart Care Foundation of India in association with team of cardiologists and physicians in the city conducted workshops on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for police personnel in Pune.

These were conducted across six locations in the city. These workshops aimed at providing skill training to police personnel, to perform CPR first aid and save lives of victims of cardiac arrest. The police were also educated on how to perform basic life support and deal with an emergency situation like cardiac arrest.

This is in line with this year’s World Heart Day theme — ‘Heart heroes’. Through the CPR training, police are being empowered to help those in need. City doctors recommend performing CPR as first aid in an emergency. The doctors used dummies and videos.