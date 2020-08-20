63k tests in a day, Gandhinagar civic body chief tests positive

In Ahmedabad, 163 persons tested positive, 147 of whom were detected from the municipal corporation limits. (Representational)

Testing a record-high of 63,000 persons on Wednesday, testing over 14 lakh samples till date, Gujarat recorded 1,145 Covid-19 cases. Among those to test positive was Gandhinagar municipal commissioner Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan. She has gone under home isolation.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner P C Dave said that the commissioner is asymptomatic and there was nothing to worry. Six family members of Gadhavicharan tested negative. The charge of Gandhinagar municipal commissioner has been handed over to Collector Kuldeep Arya. Dave said that a city engineer had tested positive last week .

As per officials of the corporation, an environment engineer of the corporation has also tested positive. As many as 18 officials of the corporation who came in close contact with these officials were put under home isolation.

In Ahmedabad, 163 persons tested positive, 147 of whom were detected from the municipal corporation limits. AMc has designated 240 spots as micro containment zones.

Surat reported as many as seven deaths for the second consecutive day while 238 others tested positive, taking the tally here to over 17,600 Covid-19 positive patients till date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd