6,355 personnel withdrawn to create Covid Reserves: Punjab DGP

DGP Dinkar Gupta DGP Dinkar Gupta

The Punjab Police has withdrawn 6,355 personnel from non-core duties to create Covid Reserves and reinforce its field force at police stations and in the Armed Battalions.

“While 202 Covid Reserves have been created at police stations across districts, another 20 have been constituted in the Armed Battalions, to improve operational readiness for enforcement of the various safety norms and protocols in place in the state,” DGP Dinkar Gupta Thursday said.

“The manpower mobilisation exercise was undertaken from July 17, and as of Thursday, 3,669 personnel were part of the 202 Covid Reserves in districts while 475 were in the Covid Reserves of the Armed Battalions,” said Gupta, adding that the diversion of force had been done from non-core police duties at district police offices, Police Lines, saanjh kendras, those attached with officers and persons facing threats, and officials on temporary attachment with other units.

Disclosing this during the Covid review Video Conference (VC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the DGP said, post the exercise, an additional 1,800 personnel have been mobilised at the police stations, across the ranks of constables to inspectors.

As far as the Armed Battalions are concerned, the additional personnel deployment, in addition to 475 in the COVID Reserves, has been made at Shambhu Barrier (118), Security duty in districts (191) and NGOs of Armed Battalions (102).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd