63 per cent of population vaccinated in J&K: L-G

JAMMU AND Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that 63 per cent of the target population of the Union Territory has been vaccinated till date. “J&K is ahead of many states/UTs of the country and is among one of the best performing regions in terms of vaccination,” he said.

This, however, pertains to individuals receiving at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccines.

As of May 23, 81 per cent of the healthcare workers had received their first shot, while just over 47 per cent have received the second and final shot.

More than 65 per cent of the 33 lakh people (23 per cent of the total population) in the age group of 45 years and above have also got their first shot of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, two districts — Shopian and Jammu — have reported 100 per cent vaccine coverage according to the government data.