61,000 stranded Indians have returned since May 7: Govt

More than 61,000 Indians stranded overseas due to the lockdown have been repatriated since May 7, the government said Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Phase I of the Vande Bharat mission has been successfully completed from 7 May-16 May, during which 16,716 stranded Indians returned. “We are in the Phase II of VBM from 17 May – 13 June. As of 4.00 pm today, 45,216 Indians have returned. These include 8,069 migrant workers, 7,656 students and 5,107 professionals,” he said.

About 5000 Indians have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal and Bangladesh.

A total of 3,08,200 persons have registered their request with Indian Embassies abroad for repatriation to India on compelling grounds.

During the Phase II, a total of 429 Air India flights from 60 countries are scheduled to land in India. The Indian Navy will be making four more sorties to bring back returnees from Iran, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

