6,000 ‘unremunerative’ train stoppages may be dropped, says Railways

Over 6,000 unnecessary stoppages of regular trains are slated to be shed when the Railways implements its “zero-based timetable”—a scientific manner of operating trains under which goods and passenger carriers will no longer jostle for space, resulting in better speed and efficiency.

During lockdown, the Railways completed the work of making the timetable with help from IIT-Mumbai. As per the timetable, introduction of every train and every stoppage into the system is justified by operational need on a clean slate—hence zero-based. Moves like this one are on hold due to the pandemic.

The criterion for keeping a stoppage is that it should result in at least 50 people embarking and disembarking in a day, it is learnt. Based on that, over 6,000 “unremunerative” stoppages may go, to make way for efficient running, sources told The Indian Express.

Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav did not reveal too many details about the system. But he did tell reporters Thursday that the timetable will result in separate paths for goods and passenger trains and ensure separate dedicated time slots for maintenance of tracks and trains—or what is known as “corridor blocks”, when no traffic is allowed on a section for a certain amount of time.

The Indian Railways used to observe corridor blocks several years ago. Over time, the introduction of a large number of trains into the system rendered the practice unviable.

“We would have implemented the timetable now because of the Covid-19 situation we could not do it. It will happen when we are able to resume normal train services,” Yadav said. He also said even if some stoppages are eliminated, the Railways will ensure that there are other trains which serve those stops.

A number of initiatives of Railways are awaiting the resumption of normalcy in India to take effect. One of them is the “Content on Demand” service. Around 5,000 long-distance trains are slated to get this service—passengers can stream content on their devices during a journey—but it could not be rolled out because of the pandemic, even though an operator was shortlisted on revenue-share basis.

Similarly, the resumption of normal services will have to wait, according to Yadav. “Most trains are running without waiting lists. Even the ones which do have waiting lists, one can get a confirmed ticket if one waits a few days. So there is no need to run more trains now even though we are monitoring the situation,” he said.

Officials said that there was no clarity on when the situation will be normal with states reporting a surge in coronavirus cases. In the meantime, Railways ran the last of the Shramik Special trains on July 9. Two trains left Chennai that day, one for Jodhpur carrying 1449 passengers and the other to Howrah with 1620 migrants. Between May 1 and July 9, Railways carried 63.1 migrants to home states on 4615 Shramik Specials

