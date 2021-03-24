6,000 CCTV cameras installed under VISHWAS project, Gujarat government planning phase 2

A total of 6,000 CCTV cameras have already been installed under the state government’s VISHWAS project (File)

A total of 6,000 CCTV cameras have already been installed under the state government’s VISHWAS (Video Integration and State Wide Advanced Security) project, home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja told the Assembly on Tuesday. The minister said the government was also planning a second phase of the project.

“The home department has implemented the VISHWAS project. Under this project, there is a plan to set up more than 60,000 cameras at 41 locations, including six pilgrimage sites and Kevadiya Colony, at cost of Rs 329 crore. Of these, 6,000 cameras have already been installed. We will be catching all those breaking traffic rules through this CCTV network. We can reduce the traffic-related accidents through this,” Jadeja said while speaking during the Question Hour.

The minister said a total 335 persons, who have caused accidents and fled, have been caught. “We are also imposing fine through e-challans using this network,” he added. He said Phase-2 of the VISHWAS project was also being planned at cost of Rs 60 crore.



When the Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani asked what was the total fines collected during calendar years 2019 and 2020, the minister said, “The fines collected go to the state treasury and money is used to buy state-of-the-art traffic-related equipment, including speed guns and body-worn cameras.”



The government also said 30,377 accidents happened in Gujarat during the last two years in which 13,456 people died.

The government said a total of 72.6 lakh e-memos were issued during the last two years, of which about 80 per cent is yet to be collected.