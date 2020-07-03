600 medical personnel from tri-services mobilised to treat patients at Delhi’s 1,000 bed Covid hospital

The Armed Forces will provide the medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the hospital, which will have 100 critical care beds, 150 high dependency beds with ventilators and 750 oxygen beds along with investigative facilities. (Representational) The Armed Forces will provide the medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the hospital, which will have 100 critical care beds, 150 high dependency beds with ventilators and 750 oxygen beds along with investigative facilities. (Representational)

At least 600 medical personnel from the tri-services across the country have been mobilised to treat coronavirus patients at the 1,000-bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital in New Delhi, which will start functioning from Monday on Ulan Batar Marg near Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the facility on Sunday, sources said. Shah had said last week that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds will be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Tata Trust within 10 days.

The Armed Forces will provide the medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the hospital, which will have 100 critical care beds, 150 high dependency beds with ventilators and 750 oxygen beds along with investigative facilities. The hospital will be managed by teams from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), which have been specially trained in Covid-19 care.

According to sources, the medical teams have been mobilised from across the country to ensure functional efficiency of the hospital at short notice. The doctors are from the tri-services and consist of intensivists and other specialists, including community medicine specialists. There are more than 100 nursing officers, who will be assisted by a team of specially selected paramedical personnel

Delhi now has more than 92,000 coronavirus cases. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, had directed Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Anup Banerji to align efforts of the AFMS towards caring for the sudden surge in cases.

The healthcare teams are being coordinated by Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff (DCIDS) (Med) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff.

Professional medical teams from the services have also started working on the special train coaches that have been converted into Covid-19 care centres.

