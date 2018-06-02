600 agitating govt nurses arrested in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the Congress has condemned the arrests as “dictatorial”. (Representational photo) Meanwhile, the Congress has condemned the arrests as “dictatorial”. (Representational photo)

More Than 600 government nurses, demonstrating in Raipur for the past two weeks seeking salary revision, were arrested Friday, just two days after the Chhattisgarh government clamped Essential Services Maintenance on the agitators.

The government nurses, who are drawing Rs 3,500 per month as salary at present, are demanding that their wages be revised to Rs 4,600 per month. They claimed that while in other government departments, salaries had been revised as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, they were drawing far less than that recommended by the Sixth Pay Commission.

Recently, the All-India Govt Nurses Federation, New Delhi, had written to the PMO, stating: “It has been reported from our affiliated unit, Chhattisgarh Paricharika Karmchari Kalyan Sangh, Bilaspur (CG) that unfortunately the benefits of pay scales of 6th Pay Commission has not been extended to the nursing personnel till this date (been extended to other cadres working under Chhattisgarh state government), while 7th CPC has already been implemented in all Central government organisations. Nurses of Chhattisgarh on the path of agitation since many years and still their voice is unheard…It is a clear instance of discrimination.”

Senior government official said the ESMA was clamped on the nurses as “the health of the people cannot be put at risk like this… Yes, there are some issues and these are being discussed”.

Meanwhile, the Congress has condemned the arrests as “dictatorial”.

