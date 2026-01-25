60-year-old school teacher arrested in J-K’s Poonch for ‘objectionable social media content’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 60-year-old retired school teacher was arrested on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border district of Poonch for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media.
Identifying him as Onkar Singh from the Kamsar area of Poonch town, police said his post was found to be “deliberately offensive in nature and had hurt public sentiments, leading to widespread resentment among sections of the community”.
Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, officers said, police acted “promptly” and arrested the accused. He is in police custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects of the case, police said.
Police in Poonch district further reiterated what they described as their zero-tolerance policy towards any act that seeks to disturb communal harmony, spread hatred, or incite unrest through the misuse of social media platforms. Such unlawful activities will be dealt with strictly and firmly as per the law, they said.
In this regard, police also issued a public advisory urging all citizens to exercise utmost responsibility and restraint while expressing views on social media. Posting or sharing content that is provocative, misleading, or offensive can have serious legal consequences.
“Members of the public are requested to immediately report any objectionable or provocative content to the nearest police station or through designated police helpline numbers,” police said.
