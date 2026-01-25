60-year-old school teacher arrested in J-K’s Poonch for ‘objectionable social media content’

A 60-year-old retired school teacher was arrested on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border district of Poonch for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media.

Identifying him as Onkar Singh from the Kamsar area of Poonch town, police said his post was found to be “deliberately offensive in nature and had hurt public sentiments, leading to widespread resentment among sections of the community”.

Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, officers said, police acted “promptly” and arrested the accused. He is in police custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects of the case, police said.