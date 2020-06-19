60-year-old man held for raping 23-year-old woman: Police

Taking cognisance, police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) for rape and 506 for criminal intimidation. (Representational) Taking cognisance, police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) for rape and 506 for criminal intimidation. (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was arrested from a village in Amreli district on Thursday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman who became pregnant.

According to police, the accused Kanubhai Nasit, a resident of a village under Khambha police station jurisdiction in Amreli, was held on Thursday for allegedly raping the woman on multiple occasions.

According to the complaint by the woman, the accused first forced himself on her five months ago when she was alone near a water source in the village.

“I had gone to wash clothes near a borewell in my village when Kanubhai dragged me to a deserted location and forced himself on me. He then threatened me to not reveal it to anyone. He again raped me 2-3 times and kept threatening me. Meanwhile, my parents recently took me to a primary health centre near my village where the nurse revealed that I am four months pregnant and it was then that I told my parents about the ordeal,” said the woman in her complaint.

Taking cognisance, police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) for rape and 506 for criminal intimidation.

“We got a medical test done on the woman and arrested the accused from the village. Both the accused and the woman are from the same village,” said AV Sarvaiyya, police sub-inspector and in-charge officer, Khambha police station in Amreli.

