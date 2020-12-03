60-year-old farmer dies

Picture used for representational purpose

A 60-year-old farmer from Punjab died Wednesday morning, hours after falling sick at the Tikri border. Farmers’ representatives said Gurjant Singh, a resident of Bachhoana village in Punjab’s Mansa district, got unwell in the night and was rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Rohtak, where he died.

They said Singh, who was part of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Ugrahan, had started for Delhi from Dabwali border on November 27 and had reached Tikri border after over 15 hours.

Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union, said Singh’s body has been kept in the mortuary at Bahadurgarh civil hospital and will not be cremated till a compensation of Rs 10 lakh is given to the family, in addition to a job for a family member and loan waiver.

Jhajjar Police officials confirmed Singh’s body had been brought to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“The cause of death is unknown as of now, that will only be ascertained after a postmortem, depending on whether the family chooses to get this done,” said Pawan Kumar, DSP (Bahadurgarh).

