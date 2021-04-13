scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Latest news

60% Covid cases in Gujarat from eight municipal corporations: CM Vijay Rupani

The CM said that Gujarat government has taken a number of decisions to control the spread of the pandemic and it is the responsibility of the elected representatives to get them implemented.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
April 13, 2021 6:53:28 pm
Vijay RupaniCM Vijay Rupani at a meeting with office-bearers of the municipal corporations to discuss the Covid situation in the state (Twitter: @CMOGuj)

More than 60 per cent cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat are from eight municipal corporations and the pandemic will come under control in the state, if the office bearers of the municipal corporations play an important role in controlling it, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday in a meeting with office-bearers of the municipal corporations through video conference.

Giving information about the video conference, an official release stated that the CM said that the elected representatives are representatives of the people and they have to be responsible instead of becoming complainants and find solution of issues.

Also Read |In Gujarat, patients line up, BJP’s remdesevir stocks get a political twist

In the meeting, the CM also asked all the municipal commissioners of the eight municipal corporations to hold regular meetings with the elected office bearers. The CM said that Gujarat government has taken a number of decisions to control the spread of the pandemic and it is the responsibility of the elected representatives to get them implemented.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Apart from all the top officials of the eight municipal corporations, the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the CM M K Das.

Meanwhile, in a separate video conference Tuesday, the CM also spoke to some of the patients and doctors at the 1200-bed Covid-19 hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Campus to boost their morale. The CM also took stock of the situation at the hospital while speaking with the Superintendent of the Civil Hospital J V Modi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x