60% Covid cases in Gujarat from eight municipal corporations: CM Vijay Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani at a meeting with office-bearers of the municipal corporations to discuss the Covid situation in the state (Twitter: @CMOGuj)

More than 60 per cent cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat are from eight municipal corporations and the pandemic will come under control in the state, if the office bearers of the municipal corporations play an important role in controlling it, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday in a meeting with office-bearers of the municipal corporations through video conference.

Giving information about the video conference, an official release stated that the CM said that the elected representatives are representatives of the people and they have to be responsible instead of becoming complainants and find solution of issues.

In the meeting, the CM also asked all the municipal commissioners of the eight municipal corporations to hold regular meetings with the elected office bearers. The CM said that Gujarat government has taken a number of decisions to control the spread of the pandemic and it is the responsibility of the elected representatives to get them implemented.

Apart from all the top officials of the eight municipal corporations, the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the CM M K Das.

Meanwhile, in a separate video conference Tuesday, the CM also spoke to some of the patients and doctors at the 1200-bed Covid-19 hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Campus to boost their morale. The CM also took stock of the situation at the hospital while speaking with the Superintendent of the Civil Hospital J V Modi.