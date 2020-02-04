60 Pakistan Hindus cross into India at Attari-Wagah border, some say may seek asylum

Security agencies are keeping a close watch on those that have arrived in India in the recent past. (File) Security agencies are keeping a close watch on those that have arrived in India in the recent past. (File)

About 60 Pakistani Hindus Monday crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border carrying tourist visas with some of them indicating that they felt unsafe in the neighbouring country and hoped that India will grant them citizenship.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa received four “Dalit Hindu Sikh families” who he claimed had were facing religious persecution in Pakistan. He said he will urge the Centre to grant them Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“These families have come to India to take refuge as they are religiously persecuted in Pakistan… They were facing many hardships in Pakistan…the daughters of a family were kidnapped and forced to convert,” Sirsa said.

“Right now I have four families which want to live in India. One of them is family of doctors. The have high hopes from CAA. There are many such families… I will meet Home Minister Amit Shah… and request him to grant them citizenship…” Sirsa wrote later in a Facebook post.

According to BSF officials, the number of Hindus from Pakistan using this border increased significantly after CAA was notified.

Most who crossed over on Monday belonged to the Sindh and Karachi areas.

Parkash Dev, in his mid 40s, said, “I have come along with wife and our two children. We are facing trouble in Pakistan. We have very limited economic opportunities there. Our daughters are threatened there… I have read about the CAA and I am hopeful that India will welcome us…”

Security agencies are keeping a close watch on those that have arrived in India in the recent past.

