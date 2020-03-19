60 % of train tickets cancelled in March: Railway chairman to Parliamentary panel

Workers sanitise a local train in Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Workers sanitise a local train in Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Over 60 per cent of train tickets were cancelled in March due to coronavirus, the Railways Board chairman informed a parliamentary panel, which came down hard on him for a “shoddy presentation” on the steps taken to tackle the outbreak, sources said.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had convened a special meeting with the railway and aviation ministries, seeking an update on the precautions taken by them in view of the virus.

Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav was pulled up by the panel for “shoddy presentation” on the preparedness of the national transporter in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Officials who attended the meeting, however, said the panel was not as critical as was being portrayed.

“The Railway Board chairman was unprepared and made a shoddy presentation at such a sensitive time,” a member of the panel said. The meeting was attended by 20 MPs.

“While the aviation and tourism officials came with presentations with slides, the Railway Board Chairman did not. He just read out from some papers he was carrying,” said an MP.

Sources said the panel members instructed Yadav to prepare a detailed report on the steps taken by the Railways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Yadav informed the committee that over 60 per cent of tickets were cancelled this month due to coronavirus. He also said any non-essential travel should be avoided.

He also said that the railways has prepared pamphlets on dos and don’ts which are being given to passengers. But the panel asked him what he intended to do about illiterate passengers who cannot read such pamphlets.

“Neither you nor the railways is prepared,” a senior member reprimanded Yadav.

The railways has issued advisories to all zones to restrict gathering of crowds at platforms, sanitised coaches, issued set of guidelines for its catering staff and even cancelled 85 trains across zones.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also held a high-level meeting on Tuesday and formed a response team comprising executive directors from the Railway Board.

This team will coordinate all COVID-19 preparedness activities, monitor progress through online dashboard and other forums, resolve issues of railway zones/PUs, issue advisories and media briefs and prepare position for review meetings at various forums.

One nodal officer from each railway zone will serve as point of contact for all COVID-19 preparedness measures and will be in constant touch with the COVID Response team of Railway Board.

Online monitoring system has also been created to do real time monitoring of the efforts across the country.

