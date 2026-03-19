60% jump in NH-related complaints this fiscal: Gadkari in RS
The current spike is the highest recorded in the past four years. This comes at a time when highway construction has been backed by increased budgetary allocations, a large part of which goes into maintaining quality of the project to ensure road safety.
Public complaints regarding the quality of national highways registered a steep 60% increase in 2025-26 compared to the previous year, according to data tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
In a written response on Wednesday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said grievances related to highway construction, maintenance, and riding surface conditions surged significantly in 2025-26. As per the data, complaints received through the public grievance portal jumped to 11,340 (as of March 12, 2026), compared to 7,030 in 2024-25 and 6,489 in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the number of complaints stood at 7,318.
The current spike is the highest recorded in the past four years. This comes at a time when highway construction has been backed by increased budgetary allocations, a large part of which goes into maintaining quality of the project to ensure road safety.
According to the data, 9,977 complaints were resolved in 2025-26 (up to March 12), compared to 7,066 in 2024-25.
“The Government takes cognizance of these grievances, apart from regular review and monitoring of NH projects … Actions against defaulting agencies are taken as per the provisions,” said Gadkari.
He further said that to address quality concerns, the government has introduced several technology-driven measures such as use of automated and machine-aided construction techniques, periodic road condition assessments using Network Survey Vehicles, and geo-tagging of defects through a centralised mobile application. Drone-based monitoring and artificial intelligence tools are also being deployed to evaluate construction quality and progress.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
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