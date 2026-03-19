60% jump in NH-related complaints this fiscal: Gadkari in RS

“The Government takes cognizance of these grievances, apart from regular review and monitoring of NH projects ... Actions against defaulting agencies are taken as per the provisions,” said Gadkari.

Public complaints regarding the quality of national highways registered a steep 60% increase in 2025-26 compared to the previous year, according to data tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written response on Wednesday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said grievances related to highway construction, maintenance, and riding surface conditions surged significantly in 2025-26. As per the data, complaints received through the public grievance portal jumped to 11,340 (as of March 12, 2026), compared to 7,030 in 2024-25 and 6,489 in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the number of complaints stood at 7,318.

The current spike is the highest recorded in the past four years. This comes at a time when highway construction has been backed by increased budgetary allocations, a large part of which goes into maintaining quality of the project to ensure road safety.