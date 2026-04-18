60-day ban on ‘communal content, hate speech’ on social media in Jammu

Social media intermediaries have been directed to promptly act on takedown requests through the government's Sahyog platform, failing which they may lose safe-harbour protection under the IT Act.

Citing a threat to public order and communal harmony, the Jammu administration on Friday strictly prohibited the posting, sharing and forwarding of communally sensitive content — including doctored videos and hate speech — on social media across Jammu district for 60 days.

The order, issued by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), prohibits posting, uploading, sharing or forwarding any content — text, image, video, audio, meme, graphic or reel — that promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between communities on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, language or region within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu district.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and extends across all major social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram. It applies to all individuals within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu district and covers inflammatory content posted from any place if it impacts public order in the district. Minhas said social media platforms had been “increasingly misused to spread communally provocative, false and inciting content, which has the potential to disturb public peace, cause communal tensions, and endanger lives and property”.