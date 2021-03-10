6 yrs after being booked for misbehaviour with magistrate, singer Rocky Mittal arrested

Almost three months after the Haryana government removed folk singer Jai Bhagwan aka Rocky Mittal from the post of Special Publicity Cell’s chairman, the police have arrested him in a six-year-old case related to misbehaviour with a judge at Kaithal. Ever since his removal from the post of chairman, Mittal had opened a front against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The police arrested Mittal from his Panchkula residence Tuesday. After his arrest, Mittal was produced before a court in Kaithal from where he was sent to the police remand for three days.

Mittal had allegedly misbehaved with a magistrate when people had blocked the road at Kaithal on May 18, 2015, to express anguish against the incident of murder of a commission agent, Munish Mittal. The magistrate was travelling with his family when the road was blocked. According to the police, Rocky Mittal had removed yellow light from the vehicle of the magistrate and thrown it on his face leading to injuries to the magistrate.

Kaithal City SHO Shiv Kumar on Tuesday admitted that earlier “an untrace report” was written in this matter but “it was not accepted by the DSP who had asked for reinvestigation”. “We have taken supplementary statement of the judge. And new sections of the IPC 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant) have been added,” the SHO told the local media.



When Rocky Mittal was brought in Kaithal court Tuesday, he loudly said, “I will keep fighting against the policies of Khattar sahib, irrespective of whatever is done to me.”

Earlier at the time of his removal from Special Publicity Cell, Mittal had alleged that “I was removed because I was not making songs against farmers”. However, a senior officer had claimed that nobody asked him to make songs against farmers but alleged that “immature conduct” of Mittal may have led to his removal.



A self-acclaimed (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi Bhakt, Mittal had kept singing songs in praise of the Prime Minister even after his removal from the post. He had sung songs for Modi during 2014 parliamentary polls too. Earlier in 2017, the state government had removed Mittal from the post of publicity advisor to the CM, a day after he had levelled allegations of corruption against officers of Haryana public relations department for corruption.