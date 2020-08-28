6-yr-old raped in Meerut, hospitalised; 12-yr-old in Gr Noida, accused held

The accused was arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said on Thursday. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was raped and left unconscious in a sugarcane field in a Meerut village on Wednesday evening. She has been admitted to a Meerut hospital where her condition is said to be serious.

Police said the child was playing with her friends in the ground of a government primary school when the accused lured her to a nearby cane field and raped her. He fled after the child fell unconscious.

“Villagers spotted the victim later and informed the police. Her friends told the police the name of the accused who had lured the child. The child was taken to the primary health centre of the village and was later referred to the Meerut Medical College after her condition deteriorated,” said Deputy SP (Mawana) Uday Pratap Singh.

The 20-year-old accused, who was named by the child’s friends and parents, has been arrested. The medical examination of the child confirmed that she was raped, said police.

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida. The incident took place in Ecotech 3 police station area on Tuesday afternoon after which an FIR was lodged.

“The case was challenging as the accused was wearing a face mask at the time of the crime and there was no eyewitness of the incident. The victim too had seen the accused for the first time. Police teams swung into action and the accused was identified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

The accused was arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said on Thursday.

