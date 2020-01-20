6-yr-old boy sexually abused, killed in Bharuch, say police



The Bharuch police, on Sunday, booked a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing and murdering a six-year-old boy.

According to the police, the boy’s parents had approached them on Saturday night with a missing person complaint. The parents had stated that their child had gone missing from their residence on Saturday afternoon and was nowhere to be found.

The police had immediately launched a manhunt to look for the missing boy. He was found dead in the wee hours of Sunday inside the bathroom of an empty house in the society where he lived. The parents, in their complaint, have named a 25-year-old man as the accused in the case, who lives in the same society and works as a contractual employee at the firm of the boy’s father.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 377 (Unnatural offences), 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act.

The accused is yet to be arrested. “The accused was the first person to spot the body and direct the police to it. He also works with the father of the boy and the family suspects he is the accused. There were marks on the boy’s neck and we suspect that he was strangulated. He also suffered rectal bleeding. We have sent the body to Surat for a post mortem and after the examination, we will proceed with the arrest,” said the Investigating Officer in the case.

