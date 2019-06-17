6-year-old’s death puts spotlight on how Punjabis risk life to reach US

THE DEATH of six-year-old Gurpreet Kaur, a Punjabi girl who died of heat stroke in an Arizona desert last Tuesday after her mother allegedly left her with other migrants and went searching for water, has put a spotlight on the common practice of Punjabis taking the help of unscrupulous travel agents to enter the US.

According to reports by American news agencies, Gurpreet and her mother were two of five Indians who were trying to enter the country through Lukeville town, where they were dropped by “human smugglers” on Tuesday morning.

A large number of Punjabis are entering North America from Mexico illegally after paying a lot of money. Law enforcement agencies have little control over this racket and around a dozen people have either died or gone missing on the way.

Explained Many raids, but cases go cold After several incidents of Punjabis going missing while trying to cross the border, police conducted raids to catch travel agents involved in such activities. While they file cases, that is about as far as police action goes. The number of cases where the agents are caught is very low.

On August 21, 2018, 18-year-old Davinderpal Singh from Begowal town in Kapurthala district had died of starvation in a Mexico forest while trying to get into US via Moscow, Greece, then Italy, claimed his family. He left home on June 13, 2018, and landed in Mexico on July 1. After July 6, his family could not reach him.

Sukhwinder Singh, Davinderpal’s father, said they had paid Rs 24 lakh to a Hoshiarpur-based agent who had promised to take their son directly to the US. He said the agent had taken money in two installments of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh. Police had booked the agent, but no further action was taken, he said.