6 tribal students in Jharkhand get scholarship to study in UK

The Jharkhand government has selected six tribal students for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme.

The scholarship aims at empowering ST students to pursue higher education at universities in Britain and Ireland.

The Jharkhand government said that the “awardees of the scholarship are entitled to a complete coverage of tuition fees along with living and other miscellaneous expenses”.

“Under this scheme, every year ,10 students will be selected from the Scheduled Tribes category residing in Jharkhand. For the first cohort of the scholarship, 6 students have been selected, who are going to begin their study programmes in 5 different universities of England in September,” stated the press release by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.