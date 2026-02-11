6 stanzas and 3 minutes 10 seconds: MHA issues first-ever official protocol for Vande Mataram to precede National Anthem

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, will be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem are played together.
In an order, issued on January 28, the MHA gave the first set of protocols for singing the National Song to the police chiefs and chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, and directed that six stanzas of it, with duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds, must be sung on official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the tricolour, and speeches of governors.
“When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first… The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention,” the order stated.
The move comes even as the Centre has launched a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram. The first phase was completed in November; the second is scheduled for this month; the third for August 2026; and the fourth for November 2026.
“Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the National Song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song,” it added.
In recent years, several petitions have been filed in courts seeking a framework for the rendition of Vande Mataram and clarity on whether penalties can be imposed under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which was enacted to prevent disrespect for national symbols.
In 2022, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that while the 1971 law makes it an offence to prevent the singing of the national anthem or cause disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing, similar penal provisions have not been made for the national song.
The National Anthem enjoys explicit constitutional and statutory protection, unlike the National Song. Article 51A(a) of the Constitution places a fundamental duty on citizens to respect the national anthem, with its recitation and use governed by detailed executive orders issued by the MHA.
Vande Mataram emerged as a rallying cry during the Swadeshi movement (1905–08), becoming closely associated with the freedom struggle. While the Constituent Assembly accorded the song equal honour and respect alongside the National Anthem, there was no compulsory etiquette, posture, or legal requirement associated with singing or reciting the national song.
