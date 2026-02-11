6 stanzas and 3 minutes 10 seconds: MHA issues first-ever official protocol for Vande Mataram to precede National Anthem

In recent years, several petitions have been filed in courts seeking a framework for the rendition of Vande Mataram and clarity on whether penalties can be imposed under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which was enacted to prevent disrespect for national symbols.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, will be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem are played together.

In an order, issued on January 28, the MHA gave the first set of protocols for singing the National Song to the police chiefs and chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, and directed that six stanzas of it, with duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds, must be sung on official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the tricolour, and speeches of governors.

“When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first… The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention,” the order stated.