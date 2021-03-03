6 of family attempt suicide, toddler among 3 dead

Six members of a family attempt suicide in Vadodara on Wednesday, including a child, by consuming poison. While three persons have succumbed, two are critical. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A three-year-old child was among the three persons killed when a family of six attempted suicide in Sama area of Vadodara by consuming poison mixed with soft drinks on Wednesday, allegedly due to financial stress.

The three others are under treatment at Vadodara’s SSG hospital, of whom, two are critical.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the Vadodara city police control room received a phone call from Bhavin Soni, 24, informing that he along with his five family members had consumed soft drinks laced with pesticides. The members included – Narendra,48, Dipti, 45, Urmi, 22, Riya, 21, and Parth, 3, police said. The deceased include Narendra, his daughter Riya and Parth –son of Bhavin and Urmi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, H, Division, BB Rathod, said, “Bhavin told the control room that he along with his family members had consumed poison. He said that they had locked the house from outside and left the keys at the entrance. When the police reached their one-storeyed tenement home in Swati Society in Sama, three persons had already succumbed while three, including Bhavin, were in a grave condition. We decided to shift them immediately for treatment at SSG hospital and also called in the emergency response team to confirm if anyone else was surviving.”

Police said that while attempts were on to ascertain if the family left behind any suicide note detailing the reason for the extreme step, prima facie, the reason appears to be financial stress. Police Inspector PD Parmar of Sama police station, who was at the spot when the bodies were recovered said, “The neighbours have stated that the family used to run a business of plastic and miscellaneous items required for everyday use. They had recently sold off their shop to liquidate money. They did not seem to have had any income for close to two years. It appears like a case of the financial crisis.”

Police said that while the probe is underway, questioning Bhavin would reveal more details as his mother Dipti and his wife Urmi are critical. ACP Rathod said, “Of the three, Bhavin seems to be the only one who is in a better condition. But we have not been able to question him because the doctors have denied permission.”