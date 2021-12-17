Govt: ‘In-principle’ nod for 6 nuclear reactors in Jaitapur

THE CENTRE has given “in-principle’’ approval for setting up of six nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The six nuclear power reactors, which will have a capacity of 1,650 MW each, will be set up with technical cooperation from France. It will be the country’s largest nuclear power generating site with a total capacity of 9,900 MW.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Singh said the project is proposed to be set up at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri district. Currently, the government is holding techno-commercial discussions to arrive at the project proposal with French firm EDF.

In a separate written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on nuclear power capacity, the minister said the present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6,780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in 2020-21 is about 3.1%.

The minister said nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, apart from having a “huge potential to ensure the country’s long-term energy security on a sustainable basis’’. The nuclear power plants have so far generated about 755 billion units of electricity, saving about 650 million Tons of CO2 emission.

Singh said the net zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources, including nuclear power. In this context, the present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is expected to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031 on completion of projects. More nuclear power reactors are planned in the future.

The government has taken several measures to enhance the generation from nuclear power plants in the country, including administrative approval and financial sanction for 10 indigenous 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors. The government has also amended the Atomic Energy Act to enable joint ventures of public sector companies to set up nuclear power projects.