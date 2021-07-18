6 new Covid cases in Tricity

UT Health Department using CTU buses as mobile vaccination units at Dadumajra in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The Tricity saw six new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. No cases were reported in Panchkula.

Chandigarh: 3 new cases

The UT recorded three new cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 61,870. No virus-related deaths were reported.

The active cases stood at 53, with four people testing positive on an average in the last seven days being 4 and the positivity rate being 0.19 per cent.

As many as 809 people have succumbed to the virus as yet.

The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,620. As many as 15 patients were discharged from various facilities. A total of 11,311 people received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Mohali: 3 new cases

The district on Saturday recorded no new Covid-related death, taking the total fatalities to 1,056. Three new cases were also reported, increasing the total tally to 68,399. The district also recorded 14 recoveries.

Panchkula: 0 cases

Panchkula district did not report any new case of coronavirus infection on Saturday, bringing its positivity rate to zero. The district did not report any Covid-related death as well. The active cases tally stood at 20 during the day, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.7 per cent.

A total of 40,300 people have so far tested positive in the district, of which 30,629 hail from Panchkula. As many as 375 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 3,77,691 tests so far, with at least 1,137 samples on Saturday.