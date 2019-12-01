6 months of Modi govt-2: PM says ‘have furthered development, social empowerment; more to do in future’

A day after the latest GDP figures indicated a continuous slowdown, the NDA leadership on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to make India a five trillion dollar economy by 2024 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing “to do even more in the times to come”, on a day his government completed six months in power.

“During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India,” PM Modi tweeted, marking the completion of the first six months of the BJP-led government.

“Inspired by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour,” the PM tweeted.

While there was no official function at a big scale to celebrate the first six months of the NDA government, senior ministers turned to social media to mark the occasion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Today, we mark the completion of six months of the second term of @PMOIndia @narendramodi. Several significant steps in structural reforms have been taken in these months. Responses/interventions addressing the needs of the economy will continue.”

In other tweets, the minister pointed out steps taken by the government, including reduction in the corporate tax rate and disinvestment.

Retweeting a post by the Twitter handle of Narendra Modi’s personal website, she stated, “These #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst have been phenomenal for the rise of New India. From the end of Article 370 to economic reform, productive Parliament to decisive foreign policy, historic steps taken…”

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Under the visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModiji, there has been a phenomenal rise in India’s development story. Unparalleled performance across the global indices bears testimony to India’s rising stature in the world.”