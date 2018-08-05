Mumbai: Six per cent Metro commuters use app to book tickets

Mumbai Metro. (file) Mumbai Metro. (file)

Around six per cent commuters are purchasing Metro tickets through smartphones since Metro One began the QR-based ticketing system, ‘SkiiipQ’. Data reveals that the launch of the mobile ticketing system has doubled the cashless purchase of tickets in Metro One.

According to Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) data, of those who purchase tokens, around 10 per cent purchase through SkiiipQ. Of this, 80 per cent use Paytm and the remaining purchase it through Ridlr. However, only two per cent of smartcard users purchase through the app.

“Earlier 95 per cent commuters preferred cash transactions. With the introduction of SkiiipQ, cashless transactions increased from five per cent to 10 per cent and 50 per cent of them are through SkiiipQ. This shows that it has doubled cashless penetration in Mumbai Metro One,” said the spokesperson.

Currently, of the four lakh weekday commuters, around 25,000 purchase tickets through SkiiipQ. However, a month after it was launched, at an average only around 3,500 commuters started using it. Out of the average four lakh weekday commuters, two lakh commuters travel on daily tokens while the other two lakh use smartcards. According to the estimates made by MMOPL, they expect the penetration to further increase to 15 per cent with at least 50,000 commuters travelling on it by December 2018.

Initially, the service was available only for the purchase of single and return journey tokens and from June it was extended to passes as well. Now they also propose to extend the service for the purchase of store value pass from August 6.

