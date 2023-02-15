6 injured in clash in Jharkhand’s Panki town, prohibitory order clamped

At least six people were injured in a clash between two groups belonging to different communities in Panki town of Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The clash occurred following an altercation over the damage to the welcome gate installed for the upcoming Shivratri festival in Panki bazar.

#WATCH | A clash erupted b/w two groups over the installation of 'Toran gate' (entry gate) in a market in Palamu's Panki today. Sec 144 imposed Situation under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations. Action to be taken against accused: SP CK Sinha #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/8Vmam8wmQZ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Panki town following the clash, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said adequate police force has been deployed in Panki to maintain law and order.

Senior police officials were also camping there to bring the situation under control.

Inspector General of Police (Palamu) Raj Kumar Lakra said the clash occurred following an altercation, which ensued brick-batting and attack on each other with lathis over damage to the welcome gate installed for upcoming Shivratri festival.

Some people from both community were taken into custody, the IGP said.

Deputy Commissioner A Dode along with senior officials have reached the spot.

The situation is tense but under control, the officer added.