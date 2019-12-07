Follow Us:
Friday, December 06, 2019
  • 6 Indians killed, 8 injured, 11 unidentified or missing in Sudan factory blast, says MEA

6 Indians killed, 8 injured, 11 unidentified or missing in Sudan factory blast, says MEA

At a press conference, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government is in touch with the families of the deceased.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 7, 2019 3:55:57 am
Six Indians were killed in Tuesday’s LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan while eight were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 11 others were either unidentified or missing, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan suggested that 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed in the blast.

A statement issued by Sudanese government three days ago said the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area. ENS

