‘6 Indian publishers contacted me’: Joe Sacco on his 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots graphic novel

The Once and Future Riot, published in 2025, is a 135-page illustrated account of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots in western Uttar Pradesh, which left over 60 dead and 40,000 displaced.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
3 min readNew DelhiJun 25, 2026 07:05 AM IST
‘6 Indian publishers contacted me’: Joe Sacco on his 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots graphic novelCartoonist-journalist Joe Sacco says Penguin India asked him to change quotes from people he had interviewed for the book.
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Penguin Random House India has pulled out of plans to distribute Joe Sacco’s The Once and Future Riot, his graphic novel reportage of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, but the acclaimed cartoonist-journalist says that at least six Indian publishers have approached him about bringing the book out.

Sacco, who is credited with pioneering war reportage in comics form, has used the form to report on Palestine and the Bosnian War, and his work has been translated into 14 languages. “About six Indian publishers have approached me about publishing the book in India,” Sacco told The Indian Express, “so I also have the impression that India still contains people who want to preserve the Indian experiment and who will push back against the forces that seek to hinder political self-examination.”

The Once and Future Riot, published in 2025, is a 135-page illustrated account of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots in western Uttar Pradesh, which left over 60 dead and 40,000 displaced. It was expected to reach Indian shelves by August-September. However, Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India, told The Indian Express earlier this month that the title had been red-flagged during pre-check and legal scrutiny, including an inaccurate map of India’s borders and unanswered requests for citations. “We are very clear about this: if we know there is an inaccurate map and no changes are forthcoming, we will not do it,” he said.

Muzaffarnagar riots, 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Penguin Random House India, Penguin pulls plug on Joe Sacco’s book, Joe Sacco, Gaza, Palestine, The Once and Future Riot, Indian express news, current affairs Joe Sacco; book cover (inset)

“The citations never came through because I sent none in,” Sacco said. “My book was thoroughly fact-checked by my editors at my North American publisher, Metropolitan Books,” he said, adding that Penguin Random House India’s actual list of “required” changes went well beyond the map. “Some of these requirements were for me to change quotes from people I had interviewed, including a public figure, so as to mute their rhetoric. I do not change quotes.” “I was also asked to move a caption down the page and, most importantly, to remove my conclusion that Hindu nationalism is “firing on all cylinders,” he said, adding that he felt that his book was “balanced and fair.”

The litany of changes and concerns from Penguin Random House India ultimately led Sacco to conclude that it did not want to distribute the book, and so he told his agents that he would “not comply with the onerous verifications and requirements, and that’s where I left it.” The requirements, he says, included Penguin Random House India asking for “consent forms” for use of quotes and “likenesses to be verified,” which was another pain point.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a senior editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections. With over eight years of experience in high-stakes journalism, Aishwarya specializes in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features that explore the complex intersection of identity, politics, and social change. Aishwarya’s analytical depth is anchored by her prestigious Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for the Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

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