‘6 Indian publishers contacted me’: Joe Sacco on his 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots graphic novel

Penguin Random House India has pulled out of plans to distribute Joe Sacco’s The Once and Future Riot, his graphic novel reportage of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, but the acclaimed cartoonist-journalist says that at least six Indian publishers have approached him about bringing the book out.

Sacco, who is credited with pioneering war reportage in comics form, has used the form to report on Palestine and the Bosnian War, and his work has been translated into 14 languages. “About six Indian publishers have approached me about publishing the book in India,” Sacco told The Indian Express, “so I also have the impression that India still contains people who want to preserve the Indian experiment and who will push back against the forces that seek to hinder political self-examination.”