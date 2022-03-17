6-fold rise in antibodies if Covishield is booster after 2 doses of Covaxin: study

ACCORDING TO the first preliminary scientific evidence from India on mixing Covid-19 vaccines, antibodies shoot up six times when Covishield is administered as a booster (third dose) to those who have already taken two doses of Covaxin. However, if Covaxin is given as a booster to those with two doses of Covishield, the antibodies don’t shoot up as much. “That increase is relatively lesser,” sources said.

The Indian Express has learnt that these preliminary results on mixing vaccines was submitted by Christian Medical College, Vellore, to the Drugs Controller General of India on Wednesday.

This is the first scientific evidence from India on mixing vaccines for the booster dose. Currently, the “precautionary” third dose being given to those above 60 years is the same as the previous two shots.

Sources said critical data on neutralising antibodies and T-cell response seen in mixing Covishield and Covaxin vaccines will be submitted in a week. “Far more important is the data related to the neutralising antibody and the T-cell response. That data is expected to come next week,” said sources.

Based on the final data, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is expected to take a decision on administering a different vaccine as the third dose.

Currently, India is also studying the effect of mixing Biological-E’s Corbevax, Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, and Serum Institute of India’s Covavax. The data emerging from these studies will be crucial as the scientific bodies are deliberating on expanding the precautionary dose to those under the age of 60 years.

Meanwhile, vaccination for the 12-14 years age group began on Wednesday. According to provisional data, 3,23,708 doses of Corbevax were administered to beneficiaries in this age group on the first day. The country’s total vaccination figure has touched 180.68 crore.

With a new surge in Covid-19 cases being reported in several countries including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with members of the Covid-19 task force and directed them to maintain high alert. Sources said the authorities were directed to conduct aggressive genome sequencing of samples to detect possible new variants. Additionally, Mandaviya asked authorities at the local level to intensify surveillance for early identification of hotspots, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Dr V K Paul, who heads the task force, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

On Wednesday, India reported 2,876 new cases, while the active caseload is down to 32,811.