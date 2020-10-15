6 farmers held over protest during BJP’s tractor rally in Amabala

One more FIR has been registered against the farmers at Naraingarh police station for alleged road blocade by them. (Representational)

As many as six farmers have been arrested in Haryana in connection with their protest during the tractor rally of BJP at Naraingarh of Ambala district on Wednesday. The arrested farmers had shown black flags to the rally of BJP, led by Union minister Ratan Lal Kataria and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday.

A rally participant, who was 72-year-old, had died during the tractor rally. Police had lodged an FIR against seven farmers blaming them for his death after the deceased’s son alleged attack on his father. However, the protesters have termed the allegations false alleging the move is aimed to suppress their voice. One more FIR has been registered against the farmers at Naraingarh police station for alleged road blocade by them.

On Thursday, a delegation of Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders led by union’s Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni met senior police officers urging them to cancel the FIRs.

“It appears, the cases have been lodged at the behest of BJP men. There is no role of agitator farmers in the death of the rally’s participant. We have heard he had suffered heart attack earlier too. Registration of the cases against agitator farmers is condemnable,” said Chaduni.

“The case should be registered against those who had brought an old man to the tractor rally,” he added.

A police official told The Indian Express Thursday viscera samples have been sent to the forensic experts to ascertain the cause of death of the rally participant. Body’s postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors at Narnaingarh’s Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

When asked under what allegations, six farmers have been arrested, a police official said, “Two FIRs have been lodged against the agitators. They are being interrogated.”

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders, including state party president Om Prakash Dhankar, Thursday reached village Badagarh of Ambala district to attend the funeral procession of deceased 72-year-old farmer, Bharat Singh Rana. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and Zila Parishad Chairman Surender Rana also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members.

BJP, however, continued facing farmers’ protests in the state. Farmers showed black flags to the BJP tractor rally on Thursday too when it was covering areas of Jagadhri Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district. Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria were leading the tractor rally to inform the farmers about the new farm laws’ benefits. For the past several weeks, the farmer unions have been holding protests terming the farm laws as anti-farmer.

