6 deaths, 754 test positive in Mohali

Six more deaths due to Covid-19 complications were reported in Mohali district on Wednesday, increasing the number of fatalities to 517. As many as 754 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, bringing the tally of cases to 38,316. At least 6,995 cases are active right now.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 264 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 228 from Dhakoli, 82 from Kharar, 74 from Derabassi, 60 from Gharuan, 20 from Kurali, 10 from Banur, nine from Boothgarh, and seven from Lalru.

He further said 308 patients also recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation and hospital. He added that a total of 30,804 patients have been cured so far in the district.

Mohali district observes complete lockdown

The Mohali district observed a complete lockdown on Wednesday. All the markets in the district remained closed. Thin traffic was seen on the outer roads in Mohali. Police issued challans to violators who were seen roaming outside without any important work. The state government had announced a complete lockdown in the district on Wednesday. Chandigarh had also announced the lockdown on Wednesday in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The district had recorded more than 37,000 positive cases so far.

SSP Satinder Singh said around 700 police personnel have been deputed here to strictly enforce the lockdown. He added that nakas were set up at important entry points and people were not allowed to roam without any work. “The people who had come to the city for work were allowed, but those who were found without any reason were issued challans,” he said.

DC Girish Dayalan thanked the people for making the lockdown successful and said that the people must stay indoors if it was not necessary to come out.

The DC said that the state government had declared lockdown on Sundays too, and he urged the people to follow the guidelines. Meanwhile, the major markets in Mohali wore a deserted look. The story was the same in Kharar, Kurali, Zirakpur and Derabassi.