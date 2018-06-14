6 dead, 28 injured after bus falls into gorge near Ooty

Picture used for representational purposes. (PTI Photo) Picture used for representational purposes. (PTI Photo)

Six people were killed and 28 injured Thursday when a bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge near here in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The driver of the state-run transport corporation bus to Coonoor was trying to avoid a pit on the ghat road when the mishap occurred at Mandada, about 10 km from here.

Six people, including two women, were killed on the spot, police said. They said 28 people were injured, some of them seriously.

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue force, police and state disaster management agency rescued the injured.

Of them, ninteen people had been taken to the government hospital in neighbouring Coimbatore while others admitted to the government hospital in Udhagamandalam,

