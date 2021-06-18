6 Covid deaths reported in Chandigarh, Mohali, none in Panchkula

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported six new Covid-19 related deaths on Friday. No deaths were reported from Panchkula. There are 1,189 active cases in Tricity at present, with most active cases in Mohali at 627.

Chandigarh: 3 deaths, 32 new cases

The UT reported 32 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 61,310. Three people also succumbed to the virus, taking the deaths to 802. The active cases stood at 432, after 96 patients were discharged.

A 90-year-old woman from Sector 43, a case of diabetes mellitus, severe kidney disease and lung disease expired at Healing Hospital. A 77-year-old man from Manimajra, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute kidney injury, expired at GMSH-16. A 57-year-old man from Sector 44, a case of hypertension, severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, coronary artery disease and acute kidney injury, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

As many as 6922 people were vaccinated on Thursday.

Mohali: 3 deaths, 38 cases

Three more Covid related deaths were reported in Mohali on Thursday, taking the number of fatalities to 1,036. As many as 38 positive cases were also reported, increasing the number of cases to 67,958 with 627 active.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 11 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by ten from Kharar, seven from Derabassi, six from Dhakoli, and four from Banur.

The DC further stated that 70 patients had also recovered, further stating that a total of 66,295 patients have recovered as yet.

Panchkula: No death, eight cases

Panchkula on Friday saw 15 new Covid cases, and no new fatalities.

Out of the 15 cases, eight were added to the district tally, while the rest were added to the outside district count. The active case tally was recorded at 130, while the recovery rate stood at 98.37 per cent with 30,009 recoveries.

A total of 40,160 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,505 hail from Panchkula. As many as 366 people in total have succumbed to the virus here.

Panchkula district has conducted 3,53,867 tests so far, with at least 747 samples being collected on Friday.